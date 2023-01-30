Lady Dinos Win Region

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Region 12 swim competition reached a boil on Thursday in Richfield. The intensity had been simmering all season with tight battles between Canyon View, Carbon, Emery and Richfield throughout. It was finally time to crown a winner with each team eyeing the region title.

Emery started off the blocks well with a win in the opening event, the girls’ 200 medley relay. In the next relay, the Lady Dinos ended on top in the 200 free. Carbon’s boys would also reach the podium in the 200 free, taking second place. The boys weren’t done as they took second once more in the 400 free. In the girls’ 400 free, Emery finished in first with Carbon in second.

Melody Lake (EHS) was crowned region champ in the 200 IM and the 500 free with her first-place finishes in each. Lake continued her incredible season, scoring 40 points for Emery with two individual first-place finishes and two first-place finishes in the relays.

It was a tight race in the 50 free as Alyssa Chamberlain (CHS) set a new personal record (PR) to win by just 0.07 of a second. Chamberlain was at it again a few events later, setting a new PR in the 100 free for another win. She dropped her time in the 100 free by over two seconds, which was critical to end on top. She saved her best swimming for regionals, scoring 40 points as she was part of the first- and second-place relays as well.

Another individual taking first place was Carley Young (EHS) in the 100 breast. Aubrey Guymon (EHS) finished second in the 100 fly and 100 back as did Ellie Hanson (CHS) in the 200 free. Meanwhile, Ada Bradford (CHS) came in third in the 500 free and 100 back.

When it was all said and done, the Lady Dinos were crowned Region 12 Champions with 463 points. Canyon View (424) came in second with Emery (402.5) in third.

In the boys’ events, Gabe Ibanez (CHS) came in second in the 200 IM and the 500 free while teammate Nathan Engar finished second in the 200 free. Jacob Fauver (EHS) and Kade Larsen (EHS) came in third in the 50 free and 100 breast, respectively.

Canyon View would take the boys’ title with 513 points. Richfield was next with 323 points followed by Emery with 305.5 and Carbon with 282.5. Full results can be found below.

The teams will now prepare for the 3A State Swim Meet on Feb. 10-11.