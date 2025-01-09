Lady Dinos Wrestling Fall to Grantsville at Dual

The Carbon Lady Dinos wrestling team visited Grantsville for a dual on Wednesday. Rickelle Collins started things off for her team in the 190-weight class, getting the win by fall in the first round, earning six points for her team.

Kallie Lefler had a good battle with her opponent in the 100-weight class, securing the win in a close decision (8-6). Alizah Trostle was the final Lady Dino to get the Varsity win in the 145-weight class, as she defeated her opponent late in the third round, earning the win by fall. Grantsville would be victorious in the dual, as the final team score ended at 60-15.

In the extra matches, Lefler, Collins, Chloe Parker and Adrienne Lee would all get wins in their matches. The Lady Dinos will now prepare for the Rockwell Rumble at Salt Lake Academy over the weekend on Jan. 10-11.