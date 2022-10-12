Lady Eagles and Lizards Battle

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Thomas Kirkham

The USU Eastern women’s soccer team was looking to bounce back from a loss against Snow College over the weekend. This was the last home game of the regular season and sophomore day for the Lady Eagles.

They faced off against Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC), who they beat earlier this season in Reno. The ladies controlled the majority of the first half but weren’t able to break through and it ended 0-0 at the break.

The Lady Eagles were relentless in trying to open the scoring and Victoria Kalista did so in the middle of the second half. Unfortunately, TMCC replied almost instantly and the game ended level. Both teams fought hard in double overtime, but neither team could find a winner and the game ended in a tie.

USU Eastern will now hit the road for the remaining of the regular season. First up will be Community Christian College on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. PST.