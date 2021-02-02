Lady Eagles Begin Season 5-0 After Home Wins *Photo Gallery*

By Jordan Buscarini

The USU Eastern women’s basketball team moved to 5-0 overall on the season after dominating Community Christian on Friday night at the BDAC in Price.

Going toe-to-toe with the Saints for the second time in three days, Thursday’s contest ended in similar fashion as the Eagles raced out to a 26-10 lead by the end of the first quarter. The game continued to be a one-sided affair as USU Eastern shot an efficient 51.3 percent from the field.

“We wanted to focus on a couple different things offensively, especially in the fourth,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton . “I am excited about how the team is sharing the basketball. We’ve been really smooth on offense over the last two games.”

The Eagles recorded 33 assists on 39 makes from the field. All 11 players that suited up for the game scored at least three points and all but one finished with one or more assists.

Sophomore Kacelyn Toomer ended with a team-high 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including two makes from the three point line. Toomer added six assists, three steals and two blocks in 20 minutes of play.

“My confidence has gone up now that I have a year under my belt,” said Toomer following the win. “I think we’ve all played well, but we have some things to work on. For this being our fourth game of the year, I think we’re doing pretty good.”

Kinlee Toomer and Ella Bradley both finished with 11 points on five shots each. Brooklyn Pouwhare led the bench production as she poured in 12 points to go along with five rebounds.

While the offense was consistent throughout the night, the Eagles also delivered a gem defensively. Community Christian shot a combined eight-percent from the field in the second and third quarters. The Saints also struggled with the different looks thrown their way as they committed 25 turnovers in the loss.

On Friday, the Lady Eagles again defeated Community Christian 92-27 to finish off a three-game sweep of the Saints.

The Eagles will now travel to Casper, Wyo. this week for back-to-back games on Feb. 4 and 5. Conference play will begin at home against Colorado Northwestern on Tuesday, Feb. 9.