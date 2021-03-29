Lady Eagles Bounce Back, Defeat Snow College

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

Leading for majority of the game, the Lady Eagles grabbed a victory at home on Saturday against Snow College, beating them 65-55. The Lady Badgers were able to chip away at a 24-point deficit but USU Eastern maintained control down the stretch, ending the game shooting 77.8% from the line.

Hannah Wentworth led the way in scoring with 17 points, helping the Lady Eagles’ bench outscore Snow by 20. Ella Bradley added 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals while Kaija Glasker had 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

“[I am] proud of the team’s effort and energy tonight,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton. “They were focused from the start and worked together to get the job done.”

The Lady Eagles will play back-to-back games at home against the College of Southern Nevada to finish out conference play. Game one will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 29 and game two starts at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.