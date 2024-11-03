Lady Eagles Close Out Season With Hard Fought 0-0 Tie Against Truckee Meadows

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

In their final game of the season, the Utah State Eastern women’s soccer team battled Truckee Meadows to a scoreless draw on the road.

Goalkeeper Sarah Newman proved a wall in the net, making seven crucial saves over 90 minutes to keep the score even. Newman’s composure under pressure has been a hallmark of USU Eastern’s defensive strength, and this match was no exception. Defenders like Neleah Reckling , Annie Heaton , and Reese Myers kept Truckee Meadows’ offense at bay, skillfully blocking passes and shutting down opportunities on the field.

On offense, the Lady Eagles stayed active, outpacing Truckee Meadows with 12 corner kicks and seven shots, five of which were on goal. Midfielder Ellyse Kessler led the way with two powerful shots on target, keeping the Truckee Meadows defense on alert. Freshmen Cali Condie and Maci Nell also created promising opportunities that energized the team and tested the opposing goalkeeper.

USU Eastern finished 7-7-3 on the season with a 5-7-2 record in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

Although this season did not end with a Region 18 Conference Tournament berth, the Lady Eagles can look back with pride. Throughout the season, the Lady Eagles have demonstrated that they’re a force to be reckoned with and have undoubtedly set the stage for an epic 2025 season.