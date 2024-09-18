Lady Eagles Come Up Short In Defensive Battle Against No.9 Salt Lake

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Utah State Eastern faced a tough match against No. 9 Salt Lake Community College, falling 1-0 in a defensive battle on Saturday. The lone goal came in the first half when Salt Lake’s Reika Yuba scored unassisted in the 19th minute. Despite several opportunities, the Lady Eagle offense struggled to find the back of the net.

The Lady Eagles fired off 10 shots, with six of them on target, but Bruin goalkeeper Elle Rafajko stood firm, recording six saves to keep her clean sheet intact. On the other end, Eastern’s Sarah Newman was equally busy, making nine saves to limit Salt Lake to just the one goal despite their 15 shots.

In a match marked by tough defense and few scoring chances, Salt Lake’s first-half goal proved decisive. Eastern continued to press in the second half but couldn’t break through.

USU Eastern (2-3-1, 0-3) will return home for the next four contests as they first welcome Pacific Northwest Community College (0-3, 0-3) on September 19 at 11:00 a.m.