Lady Eagles Complete Season Sweep Against Southern Nevada

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Brooklyn Palmer

The USU Eastern women’s basketball team got the series sweep against the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Eastern went into halftime with a four-point lead over CSN. The Eagles had a strong third quarter, outscoring CSN 24-9 in that quarter alone. The offensive push in the second half gave Eastern an 18-point victory, closing up the series with all three wins.

Four players scored in double figures for the Eagles. Brooklyn Palmer led with 19 points. Baylee Ueligitone scored 15 points and Hadley Humphreys scored 13 points. Gaby Goo followed with 12 points. Maci Wall added eight points and Brinlee McRae chipped in seven.

The Eagles shared the ball well as they had 23 assists on 29 made field goals. Wall and Palmer had four assists each. Kacelyn Toomer , Humphreys and Ueligitone had three assists apiece. Janel Blazzard and Goo each had two assists.

The Eagles out rebounded CSN 45 to 44 rebounds. Palmer and Ueligitone led with six rebounds each while Humphreys and Mac Michael grabbed five apiece. Wall and McRae each had four boards. USU Eastern’s defense forced 19 turnovers and they grabbed nine steals. Ueligitone was strong defensively as she collected five steals while Wall had two.

The Eagles will finish up regular season play against Community Christian College back-to-back this weekend. They will play in the BDAC on Friday at 5 p.m. and the game is the Pink-Out game in honor of Dana Marie Montgomery. The Eagles will play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. Saturday is Sophomore Day in recognition of the three sophomores as it will be the final home game of the season. Join us this weekend in the BDAC or watch online at the Scenic West Athletic Network website.