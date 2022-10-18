Lady Eagles Defeat Southern Nevada

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Thomas Kirkham

The Lady Eagles came out strong against the College of Southern Nevada on sophomore day. USU Eastern had 14 shots in the first half. Despite this, they went down 1-0 after a penalty was awarded to the Coyotes.

In the second half, a plethora of changes were made and it paid off for Eastern. Alexis Winter scored two early, both assisted by Saidie Coggins. Coggins then scored two of her own, assisted by Victoria Kalista and Berkley Dymock . Loryn Stoddard rounded off the scoring with an assist from Mckennlie Perry. In the end, the ladies out shot Southern Nevada 36-3 in this dominant 5-1 win.

The Lady Eagles will remain on the road as they play their final two regular season games against two nationally ranked opponents. First, they take on 10th ranked Snow College on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. Then, on Saturday, Oct. 22 they face second ranked Salt Lake Community College at 11 a.m.