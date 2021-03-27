Lady Eagles Drop Road Contest Against Salt Lake

USU Eastern Press Release

The Lady Eagles took a loss at Salt Lake Community College on Thursday night, 78-48. USU Eastern shot only 27.3% from the floor to the Bruins’ 50% for the game. Although the Eagles struggled from the floor, the team shot well from the line, going 15-16 collectively.

Hannah Wentworth , Kinlee Toomer and Ella Bradley all scored 11 points for the Eagles while Brooklyn Palmer grabbed nine rebounds to lead the team.

USU Eastern will return home on Saturday, March 27 to take on Snow College at 1 p.m. The Lady Eagles will finish conference play with two back-to-back games against the College of Southern Nevada at home. The first matchup will be Monday, March 29 at 7 p.m. and the second will be Tuesday at 5 p.m. inside the BDAC.