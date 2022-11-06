Lady Eagles Edged Out by No.13 Casper in Season Opener

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Brooklyn Palmer

The USU Eastern women’s basketball team began the 2022-23 season at the Snow Classic against 13th ranked Casper College. Despite a strong comeback, the Lady Eagles fell short of an upset. The final score was 82-76.

The Casper T-Birds pushed in the second and third quarter, giving them an 18-point lead going into the fourth. Eastern responded well in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead in the first few minutes.

The Lady Eagles outscored the T-Birds in the fourth quarter 33-21. Despite this good fourth quarter for USU Eastern, Casper College defeated the Eagles by six points.

Annie Stinar and Brooklyn Palmer led, scoring 21 points each. Annie Stinar went 5-8 from the three, finishing with two assists and two rebounds as well. Brooklyn Palmer and Gaby Goo led rebounding with seven apiece. Hailey Meek also contributed nine points and four rebounds.