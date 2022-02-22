Lady Eagles End Regular Season with Big Win

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Castle Country Radio

The Lady Eagles ended the regular season on the road in Rangely, Colo. Thursday night with a 63-31 win over Colorado Northwestern Community College. Ella Bradley scored 14 and Kinlee Toomer 12 in a contest that saw the Eagles’ lead get as high as 37. The win comes as USU Eastern gets ready for the conference tournament that starts this week.

The Eagles ended the regular season winning six of their last eight, pushing their overall record to 15-13 and 11-7 in conference play. The championship will begin Wednesday at Salt Lake Community College.

Colorado Northwestern jumped out to an early seven-point lead that would only last until the six-minute mark when a Toomer layup gave the Eagles a lead that they would never relinquish.

In the third quarter, USU Eastern really took control with Toomer scoring eight, including two from behind the arc, as the Lady Eagles put up 20 in the quarter and pushed the lead to 31 at the end of the period.

The final ten minutes was about maintaining the lead they had built and putting the clamps on, as they only allowed a total of nine points in the entire second half. The other focus was getting playing time headed into next week.

Ashana Hinds scored nine for Colorado Northwestern, while Khia Lee and Keely Porter each scored six as the team shot just 17.7% from the field.

As for this week, the College of Southern Idaho is a lock at No.1 in the championships at 16-1 in conference and 27-2 overall. USU Eastern could land anywhere from No. 2 to No. 4 because even though their regular season ended on Thursday, there were still games to played through Monday.