Lady Eagles End Season With Loss to Southern Idaho

By Castle Country Radio

USU Eastern’s ladies basketball entered the SWAC Conference last week at Salt Lake Community College. They got things started on Wednesday when they took care of business against the College of Southern Nevada 67-61.

On Friday afternoon, they faced the No. 1 seed, the College of Southern Idaho. Though USU Eastern jumped out early, CSI showed why they only have two losses this season, taking over in the second half and winning 67-53.

At the beginning of February at the BDAC, the Lady Eagles defeated CSI 63-58. This game started out much like that game with USU Eastern hitting 30% of its shots and holding CSI to just 14% shooting, jumping out to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, CSI made its move, going 7-15 and 40% from behind the arc, doubling up the Lady Eagles 20-10 and cutting USU Eastern’s lead to one 28-27.

In the third, CSI started its push to put the Lady Eagles away, growing their lead and outscoring the Lady Eagles 22-14 in the third and then again in the fourth 28-11.

Kinlee Toomer led the Eagles with 15 points and pulled down five rebounds. Brooklyn Palmer had 12 in the loss, collecting four rebounds, and Mardee Fillmore had eight points to go with seven rebounds.

For CSI, Emilia Nworie led all scorers, dropping 22 points while gathering up 10 rebounds. Sadie Gronning added 11 points and Ashlee Stawbridge nine.

This brings an end to the Eagles’ season as they finished with a 16-14 record overall and 11-7 in conference play.