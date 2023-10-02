Lady Eagles Extend Win Streak

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

The 12th ranked Utah State Eastern women’s volleyball team picked up their 14th consecutive victory with a road over Snow College Thursday night.

The Badger’s home court has haunted the Lady Eagles, who have been unable to pull off a road win against their conference foe, until last night. Eastern had even more to celebrate with the victory as they had never before pulled off a 3-0 sweep of the Badgers with set scores of 25-15, 25-19, and 25-22.

It was a team effort on the offensive attack with sophomore outside hitter Ajah Rajvong racking up eight kills in the game. Freshman right side hitter Lauren Hamilton also picked up eight kills with an impressive three solo blocks on defense. Sophomore middle blocker Casidy Fried added seven kills with two aces and sophomore middle blocker Rachel West contributed with six kills and three blocks on the night.

Agata Makowska led in assists with 13 and added seven digs on defense. Sophomore libero Paige Shumway had 13 digs and sophomore setter Jenna Thorkelson added 11 digs of her own defensively.