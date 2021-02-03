Lady Eagles Fall 64-52 Against No.15 CSI

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

Cold shooting spoiled a conference road game for the Lady Eagles. With a final score of 64-52, the loss against #15 CSI on Saturday afternoon puts the Eagles at 2-1 to conclude the first week of conference play.

USU Eastern struggled to hit shots, going 25.8% from the floor and only 12.5% from the three-point line for the game. Despite poor shooting, the Lady Eagles were able to cut the lead to five late in the fourth quarter. Down eight points with the final minute remaining, CSI hit four free-throws to solidify the game, extending the lead to 12.

Kaija Glasker grabbed a team high eight rebounds while Brooklyn Palmer and Brooklyn Perkins each ended with seven. USU Eastern was able to score 18 points off of CSI’s 11 turnovers. The Lady Eagles ended with nine turnovers on the night.

“The team battled despite not shooting the ball well. To be able to pull within five points with our struggles offensively is a good sign for our team moving forward,” said assistant coach Morgan Nelson. “We will continue to improve and gain more and more confidence along the way. These girls are tough and will rebound positively heading into another week of conference play.”

USU Eastern will play at Salt Lake Community College on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.