Lady Eagles Fall to No. 4 Bruins in Double Overtime

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Thomas Kirkham

The USU Eastern women’s soccer team started very well and controlled the first half against 4th ranked Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) last week. The Lady Eagles had several chances to score but the SLCC goalkeeper made critical saves in her standout performance.

In the second half, it was a back and forth game, but the Lady Eagles couldn’t finish the opportunities given. The game proceeded to go into the second half of overtime where Salt Lake finally scored a winner.

It was a fantastic performance from the Eagle squad but they couldn’t execute at the right times. USU Eastern looks to bounce back on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. against the Spartans of Colorado Northwestern.

