Lady Eagles Fall to Salt Lake at Home *Photo Gallery*

USU Eastern Press Release

The Lady Eagles fell short to Salt Lake Community College Saturday afternoon by a score of 59-31. With the loss, USU Eastern moves to 4-2 in conference play, placing them in a battle for first place with CSI and Snow College.

The Eagles had a difficult night offensively, shooting only 26.5% from the floor and ending the game with 18 turnovers. Brooklyn Perkins scored six points on 3-of-5 shooting, grabbed four rebounds and picked up three steals for USU Eastern in 26 minutes of play.

“We never settled in offensively as a team and had too many turnovers, especially in the first quarter. Great things happen for us when we play hard and together,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton.

USU Eastern will be on the road for both games this week beginning at Snow College on Thursday, March 4 at 5 p.m. and ending the road trip at Southern Idaho on Saturday, March 6 at 1 p.m.

Spectators are welcome with strict social distancing and mask requirements. You can watch the action live on the Scenic West Digital Network.