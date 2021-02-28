Lady Eagles Get Big Win Against Southern Idaho

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

After trailing nine points halfway through the second quarter, the Lady Eagles pushed past the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) for a win on the road in Twin Falls, 69-59.

Fueled by defensive stops and key offensive possessions, USU Eastern rallied back before halftime, heading into the locker room down one, 35-34. The Lady Eagles continued their push in the second half, allowing CSI only 10 points in the third quarter and outscoring them by four in the fourth.

In a game full of physical play, the Lady Eagles out-rebounded CSI by 12, scored 19 second-chance points and ended with 10 steals. Eight players scored for USU Eastern with five of those ending in double figures.

Brooklyn Palmer scored 16 points on 6-7 shooting from the field. She also knocked down one three-pointer and went 3-4 from the line. Finishing the night with a double-double was Kinlee Toomer with 13 points and 12 rebounds while also grabbing four steals.

“The team played with an edge and it was great to see,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton. “Every possession was full of effort, energy and excitement from the entire team and that was key in the win tonight.”

The Lady Eagles’ three-game home stretch will begin on Thursday, March 11 at 5 p.m. against the visiting CSN Coyotes. Tickets will be sold at the door and can also be purchased at www.usuasternathletics.com. Social distancing and masks are required 100% of the time.