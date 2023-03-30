Lady Eagles Go 1-3 Against No. 17 CSI

Photo by Jeff Barrett

After an outstanding weekend against Colorado Northwestern Community College, the Eagles were rolling into this past weekend hot.

The Lady Eagles faced College of Southern Idaho in Moab, Utah for a home series. It ended up being a rough weekend for the Eagles, with only one win on the weekend.

Freshman center fielder Micaela Resler stated, “We beat ourselves last weekend, they weren’t better than us. We had bad weekend and we will get the wins at their place.”

Although the games didn’t go as planned, it wasn’t all bad. With winning the second game in five innings, the Eagles were able to show their own potential, including Paige Shumway, who received SWAC Player of The Week.

Going forward, the USU Eastern softball team is hopeful for the second half of the season. This upcoming weekend, the Eagles will be playing the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Nevada beginning at 1 p.m. PST on Friday, March 31.