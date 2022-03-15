Lady Eagles Go 1-3 Against Snow College

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Ashlee Snyder, Utah State Eastern Softball

Game 1

3-14 Loss

Over the weekend, Eastern fell behind early in game one against Snow College and couldn’t pull back, taking a 14-3 loss.

Snow collected 12 runs in the fourth. In the bottom of the inning, the Eagles scored just one run as Zoey Rose (Fr) led off the inning with a hard ground ball single, advancing to second on a throwing error. Skyler Lauver (So) hit an RBI single to left field to bring Rose home. Madie Luck (So) roped a line drive double, moving Lauver to third, but the Eagles couldn’t add another run in the inning.

The Badgers added two more in the top of the fifth inning, bringing the score 14-1. Freshman Graciee Christiansen started the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo homerun, Ally Oyanguren (So) put another run on the board with a homerun with one out and Zoey Rose followed with a single to left field. Oakley Giacoletto (So) moved Rose to second and Skyler Lauver singled on a ground ball, moving Rose to third, but no more runs came across.

Eastern had 11 hits during the game and Rose led at the plate, going 3-3. Emma Marchant led things off in the circle, allowing five hits and five runs, striking out one and walking one in two innings. Malorie Luck (So) and Oakley Giacoletto came in as relief.

Game 2

11-19 Loss

Four RBIs from Marisa Bowman (So) weren’t enough as USU Eastern fell to Snow 19-11 in game two. Eastern matched Snow with 16 hits in the game.

Snow got ahead in the second inning, scoring two, but Eastern answered back with two of its own. Skyler Lauver doubled on a fly ball to center field and Malorie Luck hit a hard ground ball to third, holding up Lauver at second. Madie Luck hit a pop fly and reached on an error, scoring Lauver. Luck (6) advanced to third and Luck (13) scored on a pass ball, bringing the score to 2-2.

In the third, Bowman loaded up the bases, setting Lauver up for an RBI and keeping the bases loaded, but no other runs were produced. The Eagles trailed 9-3 going into the bottom of the fifth inning.

Zoey Rose led things off with a single, followed with a two-run homerun for Bowman. Badgers scored a couple in the sixth inning on homeruns.

Eastern led off the sixth inning with a line drive single by Mackenzie Wright (Fr), advancing to second on a stolen base. Graciee Christiansen (Fr) moved Wright to third on a ground out and Oyanguren followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Wright. Rose walked, while Bowman stayed hot at the plate and hit another two-run homerun.

The Eagles were down 11-8 going into the seventh inning when Snow put up eight more, giving them a 19-8 lead, but the Eagles tried to fight back. Malorie Luck led off with a single to center field, advancing to second on Quaylee Smuin’s single. Madie Luck continued the inning with an RBI single, moving Smuin to second. Wright then hit into a fielder’s choice, putting Luck on third. Ally Oyanguren hit a double to center, scoring Luck (13) and Wright. The game ended with a score of 19-11.

Madie Luck was the starting pitcher, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out one in four innings. Giacoletto and Luck (6) both came in for relief.

Game 3

15-7 Win

USUE got on the board early in the first inning of game three with a single from Mackenzie Wright. Zoey Rose then drew a walk, and Wright advanced to third on a stolen base and another steal from Wright on a wild pitch. Marisa Bowman tripled to center, bringing in Rose to give the Eagles the 2-0 lead.

Snow answered back in the top of the second with a two-run homerun. There were two more runs in for Eastern on RBI’s from Madie Luck and Mackenzie Wright .

Snow grabbed the lead in the top of the fourth inning, adding three runs to the board, 5-4. In a back and forth game, the Eagles scored three runs. This included a leadoff single from Graciee Christiansen, which set Madie Luck up for an RBI single. Wright was safe at first, putting runners on first and second. Bowman doubled to add another run, while Zoey Rose scored on a passed ball, giving the Eagles the lead at the end of the inning, 7-5.

There was another even score in the fifth inning with two runs from Snow. Eastern came back in the fifth inning, scoring six runs with a homerun from Zoey Rose. The Eagles added one more in the sixth for the win. Skyler Lauver led off the inning and Malorie Luck followed with the walk off homerun.

Emma Marchant got the start for the Eagles, giving up seven runs and seven hits, striking out two in four innings. Oakley Giacoletto came in for relief. Eastern collected 15 hits in the game and Wright led at the plate, going 4-4.

Game 4

11-22 Loss

Eastern fell early to Snow, but despite the loss, the Eagles collected 14 hits. Marisa Bowman went 3-5 at the plate with one homerun. Snow out hit Eastern with 19 hits.

After Snow scored two in the top of the third inning, Eastern answered back with two, including a homerun form Ally Oyanguren and an RBI from Graciee Christiansen . Madie Luck started the game and lasted one inning, allowing five hits and seven runs.