Lady Eagles Hold Spartans Scoreless

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Thomas Kirkham

On Thursday afternoon, the Lady Eagles faced Colorado Northwestern for the second time this season. Maclani Michael continued her great scoring run as she opened the game against the Spartans with a goal. Sadie Coggins also added another goal to her pile in the first half.

USU Eastern came out sharply but the game was delayed by lightning for about 45 minutes. The game started again with 20 minutes remaining and the Lady Eagles came out with the same intensity. Maclani Michael added yet another goal and Sadie Coggins finished with her second on the day as well.

The Lady Eagles play at home in a highly-contested matchup this Saturday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m.