Lady Eagles Host 2023 Basketball Team Camp

By Calvin Jensen, Utah State Eastern

The USU Eastern women’s basketball team held its annual team camp June 5-8 on campus. Successful once again, the Lady Eagles brought together 42 teams and 350 participants from 19 different schools.

The camp not only served as a platform for female athletes to enhance their basketball skills, but also provided an opportunity for them to bond and enjoy off-the-court activities.

With new teams added each year, high school participants in 2023 were Lehi, Syracuse, Mountain Ridge, Grantsville, Carbon, Fremont, Skyridge, Roy, Emery, Crimson Cliffs, West Jordan, Union, Riverton, Timpanogos, Bear River, San Juan, Kemmerer, Tintic and Pinnacle Canyon.

The four-day camp served as an invaluable opportunity for young athletes to build lasting connections with their peers from different schools. As participants engaged in friendly competition and shared experiences, they developed relationships that extended beyond the camp itself.

Aside from the action on the basketball court, campers had a chance to unwind and create memories with exciting activities the community and university have to offer, including a swim night at the Desert Wave Pool, a patio barbecue, and an epic foam dance held on the final night of camp.

“I felt like the the team camp was a success, providing a valuable platform for individual growth, team dynamics and building relationships,” said assistant coach Morgan Nelson. “It will undoubtedly be remembered as a significant milestone in the development of these young athletes, both as individuals and as part of their high school team.”