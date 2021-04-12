Lady Eagles Impress at Home with Sweep of Snow College

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Kenzie Dorney – USU Eastern Athletics



Game 1

DeRyke threw a shutout as the Lady Eagles defeated the Snow College Badgers 8-0 in the opening game of a four-game series last week.

USU Eastern got things going in the first inning when an error scored one. The Lady Eagles scored four runs in the fifth inning. The offense was led by freshman Marisa Bowman , DeRyke and freshman Grace Jenkins , who each had RBIs in the inning.

Sophomore Nyah DeRyke threw five innings, giving up zero runs and one hit over five innings, striking out four and walking one.

The Lady Eagles launched three home runs for the game. Sophomore Josie Hiatt had one in the second inning. DeRyke put one out in the second as well and Bowman hit one deep in the fifth.

USU Eastern collected nine hits in the game. DeRyke and Hiatt each managed multiple hits with two apiece to lead the Lady Eagles. USUE had 27 plates appearances, 22 at bats, a team average of .409 and a slugging percentage of .818.

The Lady Eagles had solid defense and didn’t commit a single error. Sophomore Regan Bossow made the most plays with five.

Highlights

Nyah DeRyke threw a shut out

Eastern had three home runs

Eastern collected nine hits

“Nyah did a good job at keeping the batters off balance and we did a good job at having her back and scoring runs,” said head coach Shelby Shurtliff.

Game 2

Freshman Shayna Alofipo led the Lady Eagles to a 18-3 victory over Snow College in game two. She meant business, tallying four hits and leading USU Eastern to the victory. Alofipo homered in the first, singled in the second and singled twice in the fourth.

The Lady Eagles pulled away with three runs in the second inning. In the second, freshman Morgan Tanner hit a solo home run, Hiatt singled, scoring one, and Alofipo singled, scoring one.

USU Eastern secured the victory thanks to their 12 runs in the fourth inning. The offense came from singles by Alofipo, sophomore Tanzie Gasu , freshman Madie Luck , sophomore Josie Hiatt and freshman Marisa Bowman , a home run by freshman Minerva Cruz , and a double by Bowman.

Freshman Emma Marchant earned the win, lasting five innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out six.

USU Eastern launched four home runs in game two. Freshman Jenna Sutliff put one out in the third, Cruz in the fourth, Tanner in the second and Alofipo in the first. The Lady Eagles tallied 19 hits for the game. Alofipo, Luck, Hiatt, Bowman, Cruz and Tanner all collected multiple hits. Alofipo went 4-4 at the plate to lead Eastern.

The Lady Eagles had 34 plate appearances, 33 at bats, a team average of .576 and a slugging percentage of .970.

Highlights

Eastern scored 12 runs in the fourth

Emma Marchant struck out six

Eastern had four home runs

“We did a good job at scoring every inning. It’s hard to lose when you do that,” Coach Shurtliff said.

Game 3

A walk off single scored two and led the Lady Eagles to a 12-11 win against Snow in game three. USU Eastern was down 11-10 in the bottom of the seventh when freshman Shayna Alofipo singled, scoring two.

The Lady Eagles got things going in the first inning. Freshman Marisa Bowman singled, scoring two runs. After Snow scored two in the sixth, the Lady Eagles answered back with two of their own with solo home runs by Alofipo and Bowman.

Sophomore Nyah DeRyke earned the win for USU Eastern. She lasted five innings, allowing nine hits, six runs and striking out five. Freshman Emma Marchant threw two innings in relief.

USU Eastern socked five home runs in the game, including freshman Madie Luck in the fourth, freshman Morgan Tanner in the third, Alofipo in the sixth, and Bowman in the fourth and sixth innings. The Lady Eagles totaled 17 hits in the game. Bowman, Luck, Alofipo, freshman Minerva Cruz , and sophomore Josie Hiatt all collected multiple hits for USUE. Alofipo, Luck and Bowman had three hits to lead Eastern.

The Lady Eagles had 38 plate appearances, 35 at bats, a team average of .486 and slugging percentage of 1.000 and 12 RBIs.

Highlights

Nyah DeRyke struck out six

Eastern had five home runs

Eastern collected 17 hits

“It was good to get a win where we came back from falling behind late in the game,” said Coach Shurtliff.

Game 4

USU Eastern took game four over Snow College in a 12-2 blow out game.

Snow got things going in the first, scoring one. The Lady Eagles answered back right away on a solo home run by freshman Shayna Alofipo .

USU Eastern pulled away for good with three runs in the second inning. In the second, an error scored one for the Lady Eagles and freshman Madie Luck singled, scoring two. USUE put up five runs in the fourth inning. The Lady Eagles’ offense came from home runs by freshman Gigi Canales , freshman Minerva Cruz and freshman Morgan Tanner .

Luck took the win for USU Eastern, lasting five innings, allowing four hits, two runs and walking one.

USU Eastern launched five home runs in the game, including Cruz in the fourth, Tanner in the fourth, Alofipo in the first, Canales in the fourth and Bowman for the walk off in the fifth.

Canales led the Lady Eagles with two hits in three at bats. USU Eastern had 30 plate appearances, 25 at bats, a team average of .400, a slugging percentage of 1.000 and 10 hits.

Highlights

Eastern had a five-run fourth inning

Madie Luck allowed four hits

Eastern had five home runs

“It’s really hard to sweep a team, and we did a good job at shutting them down early and scoring runs continuously,” said Coach Shurtliff.