Lady Eagles Open Conference Play

Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Eagles faced Truckee Meadows Community College after a long road trip to Nevada. However, the travel didn’t affect the women’s team as they came out and dominated early.

Early on, USU Eastern created a few great opportunities that were not finished. Then,fired a shot to the top corner to open the scoring, assisted by Tori Kalista.

The Eagles thrived on that energy.later slottedthrough and she calmly finished to make it 2-0. The girls managed the game in excellent fashion in the second half despite some spells of pressure.

It was a great result to open conference play as the Lady Eagles will continue with their conference schedule on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. against No. 4 Salt Lake.

