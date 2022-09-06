Lady Eagles Open Conference Play

Photo by Jeff Barrett
The Lady Eagles faced Truckee Meadows Community College after a long road trip to Nevada. However, the travel didn’t affect the women’s team as they came out and dominated early.
Early on, USU Eastern created a few great opportunities that were not finished. Then, Maclani Michael fired a shot to the top corner to open the scoring, assisted by Tori Kalista.
The Eagles thrived on that energy. Maclani Michael later slotted Lexi Paulsen through and she calmly finished to make it 2-0. The girls managed the game in excellent fashion in the second half despite some spells of pressure.
It was a great result to open conference play as the Lady Eagles will continue with their conference schedule on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. against No. 4 Salt Lake.
