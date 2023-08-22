Lady Eagles Open Season in Dominating Fashion

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jose Briseno

Two dominant wins in Wyoming mark the beginning of the 2023 Utah State University Eastern Lady Eagles’ season.

On Aug. 17, the Northwest Trappers were the first team to fall victim to the dangerous Lady Eagle attack. Five different Lady Eagles, Andie Andrus , Emily Chambers , Lauren Maxfield , Sailor Jensen and Abigail Wiggins, scored in Eastern’s 5-0 victory.

Eastern’s defense was dominant, allowing just one shot on goal, which was saved by goalkeeper Nashya Vasquez .

USU Eastern then traveled to Riverton, Wyoming, to take on Central Wyoming, a match that Eastern won with a comfortable 6-0 margin. Andrus scored two goals as Eastern scored all six goals in the first half, leading to the dominant victory. The Lady Eagles fired 30 shots, while holding Central to just five.

Next up for the Lady Eagles are trips to Grand Junction, Colo. and Salt Lake City to take on Colorado Mesa University and Westminster College, two NCAA Division II teams. The team will head to CMU on Aug. 24, then Westminster on Aug. 26.