Lady Eagles Pick Up 2 Conference Wins, Upset 4th Ranked Snow College

This past weekend, the USU Eastern women’s soccer team played the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) and Snow College at home. The Lady Eagles won the first game against CSN 3-2 in overtime and the second game against Snow 1-0.

According to head coach Jared Woodhouse, the women’s team continues to play very hard in a system that none of them were familiar with prior to the spring. He said the Lady Eagles are grasping the concepts well and working harder than any women’s team they have had at the university and it has shown to this point.

Kallie James has either had a goal or an assist in every game except Snow this season and has been a force against everyone. Ashley Brindley hit a Banger Volley for the goal that won the team the game against Snow. The defense is limiting opportunities for the opposing teams and frustrating them into poor shots.

“I’m so proud of what these girls have accomplished to this point,” said Woodhouse . “It’s not easy to come into a situation like this, having been recruited by a previous coach and now having to accept me as their coach. This wouldn’t be easy, but over the past few months they have worked their butts off and it shows.”

The Lady Eagles next play a home game against Colorado Northwestern Community College on Thursday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. They then travel to Craig, Colo. and play the Spartans again on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.