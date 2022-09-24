Lady Eagles Pick Up Big Conference Win

Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Eagles started the game sharp in the first half against Community Christian College out of Redlands, California. Eastern scored four goals before halftime to blow the Saints away. Maclani Michael scored two while Sailor Jenson and Josephine Kay added two more.

The second half was much of the same as the Lady Eagles continued to dominate the game. Carlie Jenkins scored two, Gracie Sorensen scored and Maclani scored again to complete her hat trick. The game ended 8-0 with a shutout of the Saints.

The Lady Eagles look to extend their winning streak at home against the College of Southern Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m.