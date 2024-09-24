Lady Eagles Pick Up Two Big Conference Wins

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

USU Eastern women’s soccer welcomed two Scenic West opponents to the Castleview Hospital Soccer Field over the weekend. Up first was Pacific Northwest Christian College and the Lady Eagles delivered an outstanding performance against the Gladiators, dominating the match with a 9-0 victory. USU Eastern wasted no time, with Ellyse Kessler scoring the opening goal just six minutes into the game, assisted by Emmalee Christensen . Kessler’s early strike set the tone for a commanding first half, as USU Eastern tallied five goals by halftime.

Christensen was instrumental throughout the match, contributing two goals and one assist. Her individual efforts, including a stunning unassisted goal in the 22nd minute, showcased her leadership and technical ability in midfield. Andie Andrus also shone, scoring twice, including an unassisted effort in the 19th minute, bringing her total to four shots on goal.

Eastern’s relentless attack recorded 45 shots, with 25 of those on target. Pacific Northwest Christian College’s goalkeeper, Julia Worlund, was kept busy throughout, making 14 saves despite conceding nine goals. USU Eastern’s defense was equally solid, with Sarah Newman in goal not needing to make a single save as PNCC was unable to register a shot.

Then, on Saturday, the Lady Eagles faced a tough North Idaho College squad in which they would outlast the Cardinals for a hard-fought 1-0 victory. USU Eastern scored early, with Andie Andrus finding the back of the net in the 5th minute off a beautiful assist from Ellyse Kessler . Despite several additional opportunities, the Eagles’ lone goal proved to be enough for the win.

USU Eastern dominated the offensive play, recording nine total shots with seven on target, while North Idaho struggled to generate much of an attack, managing only two shots, one of which was saved by Eagles’ goalkeeper Sarah Newman . Newman’s solid performance ensured a clean sheet for the home team.

The Eagles applied steady pressure, particularly in the first half, forcing North Idaho’s goalkeeper, Adryelle Willfert, to make six saves to keep the scoreline close. USU Eastern also held the advantage on set pieces with four corner kicks to North Idaho’s none, reflecting their control of possession throughout the match.

Although the second half lacked additional goals, USU Eastern’s defensive unit, led by standout performances from Neleah Reckling and Annie Heaton , kept North Idaho at bay. The win marked another strong performance for the Eagles, who are continuing to build momentum early in conference play.

USU Eastern (4-3-1,1-3) will remain at home as they welcome the College of Southern Idaho (4-2-1, 3-1-1) on Thursday, September 26 and Truckee Meadows (3-4-2, 1-3-1) on Saturday October 29. Their full schedule can be viewed at www.usueasternathletics.com.