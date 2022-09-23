Lady Eagles Roll Past Colorado Northwestern

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Thomas Kirkham

The USU Eastern women’s soccer team started with an excellent first half against Colorado Northwestern Community College on Saturday. Mati Ball opened the scoring with an assist from Loryn Stoddard . Maclani Michael added two goals shortly after. Sadie Coggins scored a banger from 25 yards out to make it four before the half.

In the second half, the Lady Eagles stayed in cruise control as the game ended 4-1. It was a great performance by the ladies, who will host home games Thursday and Saturday against Community Christian College and College of Southern Nevada. The games will be played at 1 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Castleview Hospital soccer field.