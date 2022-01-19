Lady Eagles Roll Past Community Christian With Back-to-Back Wins

By

Two conference games in two days proved to be no issue for the USU Eastern Lady Eagles as they earned back-to-back wins Wednesday and Thursday over Community Christian College in Redlands, Calif.

Looking to rebound from a conference loss to Southern Idaho in their last outing, the Lady Eagles delivered a defensive clinic on Wednesday with a 77-28 victory. The offense took center stage on Thursday for a 92-51 victory to close out the California trip.

USU Eastern held Community Christian under double digits in each of the first three quarters in Wednesday’s win. The Lady Eagles shot a blistering 48.3 percent from the field on the opposite end of the floor to round out the well balanced attacked.

Ella Bradley scored a game-high 17 points as she finished 6-9 from the field and hit three of four attempts from deep to lead all scorers. Paulisa Barbosa chipped in with 14 points, while Ashelynn Birch added 11. Brooklyn Palmer finished with seven points and a team-best 13 rebounds.

Returning to the court the following day, the Lady Eagles delivered another efficient shooting performance for one of the highest scoring outputs of the season.

Bradley once again led the team in scoring as she finished with 22 points, six rebounds and three assists. Mardee Fillmore shot 10-13 from the field as she scored 20 points. Kinlee Toomer also had a dynamic game with 17 points as four players reached double figures.

One of the lengthiest road trips of the season will continue Saturday as USU Eastern travels to Henderson, Nev. for the second meeting of the season with the College of Southern Nevada. The two teams first met back on Dec. 11 as the Lady Eagles grabbed a 79-60 victory.

USU Eastern remains on the hunt for the top spot in the Scenic West Athletic Conference. Currently tied with Salt Lake Community College in the loss column, both teams are sitting one game back of the College of Southern Idaho, who remains unbeaten.