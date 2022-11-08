Lady Eagles Rout Central Wyoming

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Brooklyn Palmer

The Lady Eagles played Central Wyoming to finish up their play at the Snow Classic in Ephraim on Saturday. They picked up their first win of the season, scoring 100 to Central Wyoming’s 72.

Scoring was a team effort by the Lady Eagles as each player contributed points in the game. Eastern shared the ball well and finished with 26 team assists.

Maci Wall had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Leading scoring was Brooklyn Palmer with 24 points and five assists. Teagan Gray finished with 10 points and three assists. Annie Stinar and Kacelyn Toomer had nine points and four assists apiece.

The Lady Eagles extended their lead through each of the first three quarters, putting the game out of reach for Central Wyoming. Eastern also dominated the boards, out-rebounding them 60-34, including 27 offensive boards. Each player contributed to the rebounding effort.

The Lady Eagles will leave for a three-game road trip this week to Arizona. They will start their play at Mesa Community College on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. and continue against Scottsdale Community College on Friday at 5 p.m. The team will wrap up the road trip against Phoenix College on Saturday at 12 p.m.