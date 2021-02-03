Lady Eagles Rout CNCC in Conference Home Opener

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

The USU Eastern women’s basketball team opened conference play with a win at home against CNCC on Tuesday night, 82-51. With five lead changes to start the game, the Lady Eagles were able to settle in, taking a 14-point lead at halftime.

Sophomore guard Kacelyn Toomer led the way once again in scoring. In 22 minutes of play, she scored 28 points, which included six makes from behind the arc. The only other player in double figures for USU Eastern was sophomore guard Kinlee Toomer with 16. Kinlee knocked down four three-pointers, making that ten total between the sisters.

Freshman center Ashelynn Birch was one point shy of a double-double, scoring nine points and grabbing 15 rebounds. The team also ended the night with 20 assists, showing their ability to share the basketball.

“I am happy with the teams’ effort on both ends; we need to clean up the turnovers along the way though,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton .

The Eagles will match up with Snow College at home this Thursday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.