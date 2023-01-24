Lady Eagles Rout Southern Nevada at Home

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Brooklyn Palmer

The USU Eastern women’s basketball team picked up another conference win on Saturday, outscoring the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) Coyotes 75-41.

CSN led by eight points in the first five minutes of play, but the Eagles were able to fight back and take the lead. Eastern had a nine-point lead at halftime and outscored CSN each quarter, leading to a 34-point victory against the Coyotes.

Two players scored in double figures for Eastern. Brooklyn Palmer led with 24 points and Brinlee McRae added 13 points. Hadley Humphreys, Baylee Ueligitone , Olivia Neilson and Hailey Meek each added six points.

The Eagles shared the ball well as they had 24 assists on 25 made field goals. Gaby Goo led with four assists followed by Maci Wall , Teagan Gray and Janel Blazzard with three. Kacelyn Toomer , Brooklyn Palmer , Olivia Nielson and Brinlee McRae all had two assists.

The Eagles out-rebounded CSN 60 to 30. They grabbed 24 offensive rebounds as a team. Hadley Humphreys led with 10 rebounds while Brooklyn Palmer had seven and Gaby Goo had six. Kacelyn Toomer and Baylee Ueligitone grabbed five rebounds apiece.

Defense was a strength for USU Eastern as they grabbed nine steals and forced 15 Coyote turnovers. Hailey Meek led with three steals and Gaby Goo had two. The defense also contributed to CSN shooting only 26% from the field and 18% from the three point line.

The USU Eastern women will play another conference game on Thursday at 5 pm. They will face off against Snow College for the second time this season in the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center in Price. It is the fan appreciation game, so make sure you head over to the BDAC to cheer on the Eagles.