Lady Eagles Soar To Elite 8 With Victory Over Weatherford

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Utah State Eastern’s volleyball team advanced to the quarterfinals in the NJCAA Division I National Championship with a 3-1 victory over Weatherford College on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN.

The matchup began with USU Eastern showing dominance. Behind the steady setting of Agata Makowska , the Lady Eagles established an efficient attack that kept Weatherford scrambling. Makowska, who finished the match with 25 assists, expertly distributed the ball to her hitters. Agata Zwierzynska led the offensive charge with 13 kills on a blistering .500 hitting percentage in addition to 5 block assists, while Emilia Zug added 12 kills of her own, hitting .370. Jackie Craven chipped in with seven timely kills, ensuring the Eagles stayed in control throughout the first two sets, which they claimed 25-20 and 25-19.

Weatherford, however, was not ready to bow out. In the third set, they found their rhythm, taking advantage of a dip in the Eagles’ efficiency and surging to a 25-17 win. The momentum shift could have rattled a lesser team, but USU Eastern showed why they belong on the national stage. With their backs against the wall in the fourth set, the Eagles tightened up their defense and leaned on their leadership.

At the heart of the defense was libero Marli Pearson , whose 22 digs kept rallies alive and denied Weatherford any easy points. The front line was equally impactful, with Rachel West and Clara Phillipsson combining for 10 blocks to shut down Weatherford’s attackers at critical moments. The Eagles reclaimed control of the match, eventually sealing the final set 25-22 with a powerful kill from Zug.

Head coach Danielle Jensen praised the team’s grit. “Our players never stopped believing in each other. We knew we had the tools to win, and it was just about executing under pressure. I couldn’t be prouder of their fight.”

Now, USU Eastern turns their attention to their biggest challenge yet: a showdown with top-seeded Florida Southwestern State on Thursday, November 21, at 7:00 p.m. CT. Riding the high of their latest victory, Utah State Eastern looks poised and ready to prove they belong among the nation’s best.