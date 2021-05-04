Lady Eagles Split Series Against Southern Nevada in Final Home Game

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Kenzie Dorney

Game 1

In the first game of a four-game series last week, Marisa Bowman drove in seven to lead USU Eastern to a 22-6 victory over the College of Southern Nevada (CSN). Bowman drove in runs on a single in the first, a grand slam in the second and a home run in the fourth.

The Lady Eagles earned the victory despite allowing CSN to score four runs in the third. In the first inning, USUE got its defense started when Bowman singled, scoring one.

USU Eastern tallied ten runs in the second inning. The offense came from home runs by Bowman, freshman Shayna Alofipo , a single by freshman Gigi Canales , a sac fly by sophomore Josie Hiatt and an error on a ball put in play by freshman Madie Luck .

Sophomore Nyah DeRyke got the win for USUE. DeRyke lasted three innings, allowing zero hits and four runs while striking out three. Freshman Grace Jenkins threw two innings in relief.

The Lady Eagles tallied five home runs. Freshman Jenna Sutliff had a home run in the first inning. Freshman Morgan Tanner went yard in the third as well as Alofipo in the second and Bowman in the second and fourth.

USUE racked up 16 hits on the day. Bowman, Sutliff, Tanner and Canales each had three hits to lead the Lady Eagles. USU Eastern had 36 plate appearances, 29 at bats, a team average of .552 and a slugging percentage of 1.138.

“Our bats were hot in the first game and it’s as simple as that. Not only were were on offensively, our pitchers and defense did great too,” said head coach Shelby Shurtliff.

Game 2

Despite a late comeback, USU Eastern fell 5-4 against CSN in game two.

The Lady Eagles fought back after falling down by five runs in the fifth inning. USUE put up four runs in the failed comeback. Freshman Marisa Bowman and sophomore Nyah DeRyke picked up RBIs to lead the rally.

Freshman Emma Marchant took the loss for USU Eastern. She surrendered five runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out four.

USU Eastern launched one home run in the game. Bowman went deep in the sixth inning. She went 2-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Eagles.

USUE had 30 plate appearances, 28 at bats and a slugging percentage on .393.

“We had a hard time stringing hits together and coming back after a rough first inning. We made a good comeback and I was happy with our effort. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t come through sooner,” Shurtliff said.

Game 3

Jenna Sutliff delivered four hits to lead USU Eastern to a 14-6 victory against CSN in game three.

Freshman Sutliff had the hot hand on Saturday, tallying four hits and leading the Lady Eagles to the win. She homered in the first, singled in the second, and homered in the fourth and sixth.

USU Eastern grabbed an early lead in the first. The Lady Eagles scored on a double by freshman Marisa Bowman and a home run by Sutliff. USUE notched five home runs in the sixth inning. Sutliff, sophomore Regan Bossow , freshman Gigi Canales and freshman Shayna Alofipo all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

Sophomore Nyah DeRye took the win for USU Eastern. The righty went six innings, allowing six runs on ten hits and striking out six.

The Lady Eagles launched four home runs on the day. Sutliff went yard in the first, fourth and sixth innings, while sophomore Josie Hiatt put one out in the fourth inning. USUE scattered 14 hits in the game. Sutliff, DeRyke, Bowman and Alofipo each managed multiple hits for USU Eastern. Sutliff led the Lady Eagles with four hits in four at bats.

USUE had 38 plate appearances, 32 at bats, a team average of .438 and a slugging percentage of .969.

“We did a good job at answering back after CSN put up runs in the top of the first and after that we never looked back,” said Shurtliff.

Game 4

USU Eastern suffered a tough 7-6 loss against CSN in the final game of the series on Saturday.

The Lady Eagles stayed in it until the end, but CSN pulled away late. The game was tied at six with CSN batting in the top of the seventh when an error scored one run for CSN.

USUE lost despite out hitting CSN 14 to 10. The Lady Eagles captured the lead in the second inning as freshman Shayna Alofipo doubled, scoring one.

Freshman Emma Marchant took the loss for the Lady Eagles. Marchant went six innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits and striking out three.

USU Eastern tallied two home runs in the game. Freshman Jenna Sutliff went deep in the fifth inning and freshman Morgan Tanner had a homer in the fifth inning. The Lady Eagles racked up 14 hits in the game. Tanner, sophomore Nyah DeRyke , freshman Marisa Bowman , Sutlliff and Alofipo each racked up multiple hits for USU Eastern. Tanner went 3-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Eagles in hits.

USUE had 33 plate appearances, 32 at bats, a team average of .406 and a slugging percentage of .688.

“We battled in every game this weekend and put ourselves in situations to win, but we just need to buckle down in the later innings and finish the job,” Shurtliff said.

The Lady Eagles will take to the field again this weekend, May 7, at 1 p.m. against College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, Idaho for their last conference series.