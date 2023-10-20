Lady Eagles Squeeze Past Snow College at Home

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

Utah State Eastern women’s soccer team emerged victorious on Thursday afternoon in a closely fought match against Snow College. The final score read 2-1 in favor of of the Lady Eagles.

Utah State Eastern drew first blood in the 17th minute when Abigail Wiggins, a talented midfielder, scored an unassisted goal. This gave Eastern an early 1-0 lead.

However, Snow College was not to be outdone, and the team retaliated in the second half. The Badgers’ Megan Hanson made her presence felt with a goal courtesy of an assist by Ali Spencer. The game was now level at 1-1.

But Utah State Eastern had its sights set on the win. In the 52nd minute, Victoria Kalista made a remarkable play, capitalizing on a pass from Lauren Maxfield , to net the game-winning goal for the Lady Eagles. Kalista’s goal gave Utah State Eastern a 2-1 lead, and the team managed to hold on to secure the victory.

The match was marked by intense competition from both teams. Utah State Eastern managed to get 15 shots on goal, while Snow College wasn’t far behind with 13. USU Eastern’s goalkeeper, Macy Clements , made seven crucial saves to keep her team in contention.

Utah State Eastern (9-2-2, 7-2-2) will compete in its final regular season game against No. 5 Salt Lake Community College (12-1,10-1) at home on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. on the Castleview Hospital Soccer Field.