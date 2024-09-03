Lady Eagles Sweep Salt Lake Tournament

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Price, UT – The 11th ranked USU Eastern volleyball team traveled to Taylorsville, Utah over the weekend to compete in the Crystal Innvitational hosted by Salt lake Community College. The Lady Eagles faced four challenging opponents over the two day period as they continue with preseason competition.

Game 1

In game one, USU Eastern secured a 3-1 victory over No. 20 Arizona Western. In the first set, the lady Eagles took a 25-22 victory. Despite a close second set, where Arizona Western managed a 25-20 win, the Eagles rallied in the third and fourth sets, winning 25-21 and 25-10, respectively.

Leading the charge for USU Eastern was Audrey Atwood , who dominated the court with 21 kills on an impressive .474 hitting percentage. Rachel West was another standout player, recording 9 kills with a .471 hitting percentage adding 4 block assists on the game.

Agata Makowska led the team in assists with 27, ensuring the hitters had plenty of opportunities to execute their attacks. Setter Bird Allen played a pivotal role in the Eagles’ offensive success, dishing out 20 assists while adding a service ace and a dig. Defensively, the Eagles were solid, with Marli Pearson racking up a team-high 26 digs. Dani Jensen also contributed significantly on defense, recording 11 digs and showcasing her consistency in serve receive.

Game 2

Later in the day, the Eagles continued their winning streak with a commanding 3-0 victory over Central Wyoming, winning the sets 25-12, 25-21, and 25-15.

Leading the Eagles was Audrey Atwood , who once again proved to be an unstoppable force on the court. Atwood recorded 11 kills on a stellar .500 hitting percentage, while also contributing 11 digs. Rachel West also delivered a strong performance, tallying 6 kills on a .500 hitting percentage. Emilia Zug added another layer of offensive firepower for the Eagles, recording 10 kills at a .308 clip. Agata Makowska again orchestrated the Eagles’ attack beautifully, dishing out 17 assists with Bird Allen contributing 12 in the game. Defensively, Marli Pearson chalked up 14 digs, anchoring the back row and ensuring that Central Wyoming had few opportunities to score. Clara Philipsson led the blocking efforts with 5 block assists.

Game 3

The following day, in a thrilling early morning match, the Lady Eagles extended their winning streak by defeating Eastern Wyoming in four sets with set scores of 25-27, 25-19, 25-15, and 25-16.

Audrey Atwood once again led the charge for the Eagles, delivering an impressive 16 kills on 39 attempts with a .282 hitting percentage. Atwood also contributed significantly on defense with 20 digs. Lauren Hamilton provided a strong offensive presence as well, registering 13 kills with a .370 hitting percentage, while also playing a pivotal role at the net with 6 block assists. Agata Zwierzynska recorded 14 kills on a .269 hitting percentage, alongside 1 block assist.

Setter Agata Makowska ran the court, dishing out 24 assists and adding 5 digs. She was instrumental in maintaining the team’s momentum and setting up successful attacks. On the defensive end, Marli Pearson once again protected the court with 17 digs, providing stability in the back row and preventing Eastern Wyoming from gaining the upper hand in critical moments. Dani Jensen was also key, contributing 17 digs to the team’s defensive efforts. At the net, Rachel West was a force with 5 block assists, complementing her 9 kills.

Game 4

In their final game of the tournament, the Lady Eagles battled through fatigue to earn a hard-fought victory against a tough Butler program. Eastern secured a 3-1 victory with set scores of 25-23, 25-27, 25-21, and 25-20.

Audrey Atwood was consistent in leading the offense with another impressive performance recording 19 kills on 34 attempts with a .294 hitting percentage. Atwood also contributed 11 digs against the Grizzles. Emilia Zug was another standout for USU Eastern, posting 15 kills with a remarkable .565 hitting percentage. Rachel West was nearly flawless in her attacking, hitting .556 with 10 kills on 18 attempts. Setter Bird Allen orchestrated the Eagles’ offense dishing out 27 assists and contributing 9 digs. Marli Pearson anchored the back row with 14 digs, ensuring that Butler’s attacks were kept in check.

“Every team we faced presented a challenge this weekend and the girls made the necessary adjustments to find success,” stated head coach Danielle Jensen . “The entire team has worked so hard since they arrived on campus and that hard work paid off in crucial moments throughout the tournament and it was neat to see them recognize that.”

Utah State Eastern will now travel to Twin Falls, Idaho to take part in another four game tournament at the CSI Star Invitational beginning on Friday, September 6.