Lady Eagles Sweep Series Against Colorado Northwestern

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Ashlee Snyder, Utah State Eastern Softball

Game 1 vs CNCC

10-1 W

Utah State Eastern took game one against Colorado Northwestern in six innings with a big day from Ally Oyanguren with four hits for the Eagles. Oyanguren singled in the second, doubled in the third, singled in the fourth and hit a homerun in the sixth inning, walking the game off.

In the third inning, Eastern put up four runs with RBIs from Zoey Rose , Skyler Lauver and Graciee Christiansen . USUE collected 15 hits, with multiple from Oyanguren, Rose, Mackenzie Wright and Malorie Luck .

Emma Marchant led the Eagles in the circle for the win, giving up only one run on six hits, striking out seven.

Game 2 vs CNCC

11-3 W

In game two, Eastern gave up three runs in the first inning but responded in the second inning with a homerun from Marisa Bowman and a single from Madie Luck that scored two, putting the score even at three.

The Eagles pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. This included back-to-back homeruns from Ally Oyanguren and Marisa Bowman (her second of the game) and a sac fly from Avery Nelson .

The runs continued in the fourth inning with a leadoff triple from Mackenzie Wright followed by a homerun from Zoey Rose and an RBI single by Skyler Lauver . Oyanguren ended the game early, bringing in two runs on a double.

Emma Marchant added another win for the Eagles, going four innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out two. Sydney Smith came in for relief to finish the game.

Game 3 vs CNCC

18-7 W

The base paths were crowded for both offenses in a high-scoring game, but Eastern came out on top, winning game three 18-7. Utah State Eastern got things going in the first inning with an RBI single from Zoey Rose .

In the sixth inning, the Eagles put up six runs with singles from Rose, Marisa Bowman and Malorie Luck , a sac fly by Skyler Lauver , a homerun from Graciee Christiansen and a double from Ally Oyanguren . Eastern launched three homeruns on the day from Oakley Giacoletto , Christiansen and Bowman.

Sydney Smith earned the win, allowing two hits and three runs with two strikeouts, Giacoletto came in for relief. Eastern tallied 19 hits in the game with multiple hits from Bowman, Christiansen, Luck (6), Lauver, Mackenzie Wright and Oyanguren.

Game 4 vs CNCC

8-0 W

In game four, Utah State Eastern put up one run in the first inning from a sac fly from Marisa Bowman . In the third inning, Zoey Rose , Ally Oyanguren , Skyler Lauver and Malorie Luck each drove in runs during the inning.