Lady Eagles Sweep Series Against CSN

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Ashlee Snyder, Utah State Eastern Softball

Game 1

14-6 W

A four-hit day for Kalsey Lopes helped earn Eastern the victory in game 1 over CSN over the weekend. Lopes led at the plate, hitting a homerun in the second, a single in the third and a double in the fourth inning.

The Eagles collected 17 hits in the game as Lopes, Marisa Bowman , Zoey Rose , Madie Luck and Mackenzie Wright all gathered multiple hits. Emma Marchant earned the win in the circle, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Game 2

10-7 W

In the first inning of game 2, Marisa Bowman got things going for Eastern, scoring two runs on a two-strike single. The Lady Eagles notched five runs in the fourth inning with RBIs from Mackenzie Wright , Kalsey Lopes , Bowman and Ally Oyanguren .

With ten hits in the game, Lopes and Bowman both went 3-3 at the plate. Sydney Smith led things off on the rubber, going six innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits and striking out six.

Game 3

10-7 W

Five runs batted in from Marisa Bowman helped lead Utah State Eastern past CSN 10-7 in game 3. Bowman drove in runs on a triple in the second, a sac fly in the fourth and a homerun in the sixth.

CSN put up three in the first inning, but Eastern answered back with a Kalsey Lopes two-run homerun and an RBI double from Ally Oyanguren .

The Eagles collected 12 hits on the day, with multiple hits from Lopes, Oyanguren, Bowman and Mackenxie Wright. Lopes and Oyanguren led at the plate with three hits. Madie Luck started in the circle, allowing four hits and six runs, striking out three.

Game 4

8-4 W

Utah State Eastern put up four runs in the fifth inning in game four. The rally was led by Zoey Rose , Marisa Bowman , Ally Oyanguren and Quaylee Smuin, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Eastern had 13 hits in the game as Rose and Lopes each collected multiple hits for the Eagles. Rose led at the plate, going 3-4. Emma Marchant got the start in the circle, allowing two hits and one run while striking out one and walking one in two innings. Freshman Sydney Smith came in to the game for five innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three.

The Eagles will host Salt Lake Community College on Friday, April 8 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and again on Saturday, April 9 at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.