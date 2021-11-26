Lady Eagles Sweep Weekend Tournament in Wyoming

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jordan Buscarini, KOAL Drive Time Sports

A third consecutive weekend road trip proved to be no problem for the USU Eastern Lady Eagles as they extended their winning streak to three games with back-to-back wins last Friday and Saturday in Rock Springs, Wyo.

Returning to the court a week after halting a four-game losing skid, the Lady Eagles put together a solid defensive performance as they topped Central Wyoming College 64-47 Friday afternoon.

Clinging to a slim 26-23 lead at the end of the first half, USU Eastern took control for good as they outscored Central 18-11 in the third quarter. The methodical play continued in the final 10 minutes for the eventual 17-point victory.

Mardee Fillmore was one of three USU Eastern players to reach double-figures as she finished with a team-high 12 points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes of action off of the bench. Kaija Glasker added 11 points in a reserve role as the Lady Eagles’ bench outscored Central Wyoming’s 30-7.

The majority of the offensive damage came inside the perimeter as USU Eastern shot just 4-12 from the three-point line. The Lady Eagles won each of the major team statistical categories except turnovers, where they finished minus-eight with 20 for the game.

Returning to the court on Saturday, USU Eastern again delivered a defensive gem as they stifled the Western Wyoming Mustangs 59-39 to improve to 3-4 on the season.

Tied at 28 entering the break, the Lady Eagles allowed just 11 second half points as they held Western Wyoming scoreless in the fourth quarter to preserve the win and finish the weekend without a blemish.

The Mustangs were held to just 20-percent shooting over the course of the contest, connecting on just 14 of 68 attempts.