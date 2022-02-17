Lady Eagles Take First of Two From Colorado Northwestern

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Castle Country Radio

Tuesday night, the USU Eastern Lady Eagles started a two-game set to end the season in Rangely, Colo. with Colorado Northwestern Community College. This was the second time the two teams have met up this season. In the first meeting, USU Eastern came out on top in overtime. The Lady Eagles didn’t need overtime as they won Tuesday’s meeting 91-52.

USU Eastern’s Alexandra Olson led all scorers with 23 points on 9-18 shooting. The Lady Eagles jumped out early and never trailed, pushing the lead to as much as 21 off of a Kinlee Toomer three with two minutes to go in the half. Toomer ended the contest with 18.

In the second half, it was more of the same for the Lady Eagles as they continued to run their offense and put the clamps on defensively, holding Colorado Northwestern to 27.9% shooting in the game.

Ella Bradley added 14 in the win for the Eagles as she shot 54.3% from the field and 38.5% from behind the arc. For Colorado Northwestern, Ashana Hinds scored 21 on 7-20 shooting. Erin Mauro added 10 and Aiesha Feagins nine in the loss.

The same two teams will square off again on Thursday in the final game of the regular season for the Lady Eagles. The conference championships will then start next week on Feb. 24 at Salt Lake Community College.