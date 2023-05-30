Lady Eagles to Host Volleyball Summer Skills Camps

By Calvin Jensen

The nationally-ranked Lady Eagles’ volleyball team will welcome athletes from several states to the USU Eastern campus as they participate in two skills camps to be held inside the BDAC.

On June 12 and 13, a skills camp will be held for boys and girls in grades first through eighth. Campers will be mentored by current and incoming members of the USU Eastern volleyball team as well as the Lady Eagles’ coaching staff, including coaches Danielle Jensen and Alyssa Simmons . Participants will be taking part in drills that teach fundamentals and team building skills.

On June 12-14, an elite skills camp will be held for those boys and girls in grades ninth through 12th. Participants will take part in skill building, advanced drills, recruiting techniques, competitive scrimmages and mental strength training. Off the court, elite campers will take part with a movie night and wave pool party.