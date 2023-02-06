Lady Eagles Top CNCC, Extend Winning Streak

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jordan Buscarini

Brooklyn Palmer posted a game-high 20 points as the USU Eastern women’s basketball team defeated the Colorado Northwestern Community College Spartans 78-61 Thursday night in Rangely, Colorado.

USU Eastern took control of the game after a competitive first quarter by outscoring the Lady Spartans 23-14 in the second. Maintaining control throughout the second half, USU Eastern earned its fourth straight win, improving to 9-2 in conference play.

Palmer added eight rebounds and five assists to go along with her 20-point performance in 37 minutes of action. Kacelyn Toomer gave USU Eastern steady production with 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Both Maci Wall and Janel Blazzard scored 10 points.

The Lady Eagles used a balanced effort in the complete team win. The bench continued to produce at high level, outscoring CNCC 23-6.

Eva Kingston and Hailey Long both scored 16 points as CNCC dropped to 1-9 in conference play and 1-5 at home. Jessie Ford also reached double figures with 11 points.

USU Eastern won every major statistical category in Thursday’s conference game. The biggest advantage came on the glass as the Lady Eagles out rebounded CNCC 44-23, including a 16-2 mark in offensive boards.