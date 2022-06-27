Lady Eagles Welcome High School Teams From Multiple States

USU Eastern Press Release

The Utah State Eastern women’s basketball team once again has an impressive turnout this year as they welcomed athletes eager to take part in the university’s annual high school team camp. Fifteen different high schools supported the camp with a total of 35 teams taking the court during the four-day experience, including locals Carbon, Emery and Pinnacle.

Newcomers to this year’s camp were Fremont, Mountain Ridge, Timpanogos and Crimson Cliffs high schools. With close to 300 attendees, this was the largest team camp to date for the Lady Eagles.

Assistant coach Morgan Nelson focuses on the overall experience for the athletes by creating a competitive environment as well as providing time to bond as a team. Off-the-court activities this year included a foam dance, BBQ, wave pool night and lawn games.

“This camp represents our vision for each of our athletic programs here at USU Eastern,” said athletic director Jess Brinkeroff. “Our university, athletic department and community all win when we welcome these athletes from high schools here in Utah and surrounding states.”

Visit www.usueasternathletics.com for upcoming camps and information on Eagle athletics.