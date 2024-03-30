Lady Eagles Win Home Series Against College of Southern Nevada

By Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Game 3

The Lady Eagles delivered a 13-2 victory in game three against the College of Southern Nevada on Saturday afternoon. From the beginning, the Eagle’s hitters found their rhythm, with Brinley Johnson hitting two home runs and driving in four runs, sparking a nine-run explosion in the third inning that effectively put the game out of reach for the Coyotes.

Micaela Resler and Maddy Jennings also stood out for the Eastern as they continued to separate themselves from the Coyotes. Resler’s triple and run-scoring performance set the tone early, while Jennings’ double added two more runs to the Eagles tally. Kailey Alas added driving in two runs and cementing the Eagles offensive onslought.

Aside from her offensive display, Brinley Johnson also shined from the circle, pitching the entire game for USU Eastern and limiting the Coyotes to just two runs on six hits.

Game 4

In their series finale, the Lady Eagles edged out the College of Southern Nevada with a thrilling 4-3 victory in game four on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles came from behind to secure the win led by Micaela Resler with a crucial double and Kailey Alas who also doubled driving in the runs that allowed for the comeback.

The Coyotes opened the scoring and kept the pressure on the Eastern throughout the game, however, they couldn’t hold back the Eagle’s determination. USU Eastern’s defense, led by pitcher Addison Hess , allowed her team to stay within striking distance, setting the stage for an epic finale in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Eagles, trailing by a run, rallied to score two crucial runs highlighted by key at-bats from Paige Herbon and a decisive hit from Gia Bruno , driving in the tying and go-ahead runs.

Hess pitched a complete game holding the Coyotes to three runs on six hits during her remarkable performance from inside the circle.

USU Eastern (16-9, 8-8) travels to Twin Falls, Idaho to take on the College of Southern Idaho (23-9, 13-3) on Friday, March 29 beginning at 1:00 p.m. Fans can watch the games live on the Scenic West Digital Network.