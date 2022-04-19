Lady Eagles Win Series Against Snow College

Photo by Jeff Barrett

Game 1

10-0 W

Emma Marchant had all the right stuff for Utah State Eastern in Game 1, allowing zero runs en route to a 10-0 beating of Snow College.

Kalsey Lopes led Eastern to victory by driving in four runs. She went 3-4 at the plate with three home runs, one of which was in the park. The Eagles scored four runs in the seventh inning, driven by a home run from Lopes. Skyler Lauver also reached on an error, followed by a double from Avery Nelson .

Lopes, Marisa Bowman and Lauver all collected multiple hits in the game. Marchant threw seven innings, allowing three hits, zero runs, striking out four and walking zero, shutting out the Badgers.

Game 2

5-4 W

Eastern ran off with the lead late in Game 2 for a 5-4 win. The game was tied at four in the top of the seventh when Ally Oyanguren singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

In the first inning, the Eagles got their offense started with a ground out RBI from Kalsey Lopes . Eastern collected 10 hits with multiple from Zoey Rose , Avery Nelson and Lopes. Rose led at the plate, going 3-4.

Sydney Smith earned the win for Eastern, throwing five innings, allowing eight hits and three runs while striking out three and walking one.

Game 3

10-19 L

Both Snow and USU Eastern had their offenses on, but the Eagles eventually fell 19-10 in Game 3. Eastern got things started in the first inning with a single for Kalsey Lopes , scoring one, and a home run from Ally Oyanguren .

In the fifth inning, the Eagles put up four runs with hits from Skyler Lauver and Zoey Rose , an error for Madie Luck , and a double from Oakley Giacoletto . The team had 16 hits on the day, including multiple from Oyanguren, Mackenzie Wright , Marisa Bowman , Giacoletto and Avery Nelson. Oyanguren and Wright both collected three hits to lead the team.

S ydney Smith took the loss for the Lady Eagles, surrendering nine runs on ten hits over two and two-thirds innings, striking out one.

Game 4

14-3 W

Utah State Eastern secured the victory in Game 4 thanks to eight runs in the first inning. Kalsey Lopes , Marisa Bowman , Avery Nelson and Zoey Rose powered the big inning with RBIs.

The Eagles racked up 15 hits as Rose, Graciee Christiansen , Bowman and Mackenzie Wright each recorded multiple hits for USU Eastern. Rose went 3-5 to lead at the plate.