ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Carbon headed to Cedar City on Thursday afternoon, needing an upset to jump back into the region title race. Canyon View, though, was ready to play and made its presence felt. The Falcons swarmed the Dinos with four goals in the first half and went on to win 5-1.

Kinley Cowdell scored the lone goal for the Dinos while Emma Flemmet recorded 25 saves. The Dinos (8-4-1, 3-2) only have one game this week, which will take place in Richfield (7-4, 2-2) on Tuesday.