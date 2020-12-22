Lady Panthers Beat Eagles, Fall to Tigers and Knights *Photo Gallery*

As a part of the Panther Winter Classic, the Lady Panthers took on American Prep Eagles in a home game on Dec. 17.

The game began with the Lady Eagles digging their talons into the Lady Panthers and besting them by four points with a score of 7-3. However, the Lady Panthers sharpened their claws for the second quarter and outscored American Prep 5-4.

The third and fourth quarters also proved beneficial for the Lady Panthers, who did not again let the Lady Eagles gain the momentum. The quarters ended at 4-2 and 6-3, respectively, and the Lady Panthers rose triumphant.

The final score was 18-16. Kemery Stuckenschneider led the scoring with eight points.

On Friday afternoon, the Lady Panthers then took on the Tabiona Tigers. Though the girls were hoping to keep in the win column, the Tigers proved to have sharper claws. They began the game by triumphing over the Lady Panthers 17-7 in the first quarter and 22-6 in the second.

The third and fourth quarters followed similarly with scores of 12-3 and 12-1, respectively, both in the favor of Tabiona. The game ended with a final score of 63-17 before the Lady Panthers then faced Merit Prep’s Knights.

While the teams were closely matched, the battle was again not in the Lady Panthers’ favor as the Knights took the game 29-23. Next, the Lady Panthers will face Utah Military Academy following the break on Jan. 5.