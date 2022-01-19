Lady Panthers Can’t Buck Buckaroos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle headed to Monticello on Tuesday for its first region matchup.

The Lady Panthers hung tough in the first quarter, but faltered in the second. Monticello outscored Pinnacle 16-4 before the half, putting the Buckaroos in control. The home team rode it out to defeat Pinnacle 47-20.

Kemery Stuckenschneider led the Panthers (4-9, 0-1) with eight points while Avree Atwood tallied eight rebounds.

Pinnacle’s game on Friday against Green River was cancelled, meaning its next contest will take place this Friday at home versus Whitehorse (8-6, 1-1).