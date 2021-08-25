Lady Panthers Come From Behind *Photo Gallery*

On Tuesday, Dugway came to Price to play Pinnacle. In a close contest, the Lady Mustangs edged out the Lady Panthers 25-22 in the first set.

Pinnacle cleaned up its mistakes in the next set, winning 25-18 to even the score at a set apiece. The third set was close once more, but Pinnacle found the upper hand with a 25-21 win. Ultimately, the Panthers closed out the game to win their third straight set, 25-19, and take the match 3-1.

Samantha Kessler was huge in the win over Dugway. She led the team with seven digs, five kills and three aces while Kemery Stuckenschneider logged a team-high 12 assists.

The Panthers (2-3) are off the remainder of the week. They will next take on their rivals in Green River (2-4) on Tuesday. Sept. 7.